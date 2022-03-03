Branham leads No. 23 Ohio State past Michigan State 80-69

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Malaki Branham scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State snapped a two-game losing streak with an 80-69 win over Michigan State. Branham scored 15 of his points in the second half and finished 9 of 16 from the floor. The Buckeyes made their first five shots in the opening 2:47 and sped to a 13-0 lead. Michigan State rallied and closed within two points with just over eight minutes left in the first half. Gabe Brown led Michigan State with 13 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. added 11.