Arkansas women outscore Missouri 13-4 in OT, advance in SEC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored all 17 of her points after halftime, Makayla Daniels had 13 points and 14 rebounds for her first career double-double and No. 8 seed Arkansas used an 9-0 run in overtime to beat ninth-seeded Missouri 61-52 in the second round of the SEC tournament. Arkansas advances to face top-ranked South Carolina in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Razorbacks dropped the only regular-season meeting with the Gamecocks, 61-52 on Jan. 16. Ramirez, who scored 21 and 25 points in the two regular-season matchups with Missouri, was 6 of 15 from the floor and Daniels 3 for 17 as Arkansas shot just 27.3% from the field. Haley Troup scored a career-high 21 points for Missouri.