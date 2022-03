AMHERST, Mass. — T.J. Weeks Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift UMass to an 81-73 win over Fordham. The victory came a day after UMass coach Matt McCall was fired, though McCall will continue coaching the Minutemen through the end of the season. Darius Quisenberry led the Rams on Wednesday night with 15 points.