HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 21 points and MIchael Ertel scored 20 to propel UAB to an 81-68 victory over Southern Miss. Quan Jackson had 11 points and six rebounds for the Blazers (23-7, 13-4 Conference USA). Trey Jemison added 12 rebounds. Isaih Moore had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-24, 1-16), whose losing streak reached 13 games.