Wake Forest has 3 with career night, routs N.C. State 101-76

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson scored a career-high 28 points, Dallas Walton added 20 points and a career-best 12 rebounds, and Wake Forest ended its regular season with a 101-76 rout of North Carolina State. Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7) entered fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and secured a top-5 seed into the conference tournament for the first time since 2010. The Demon Deacons also matched a program record with their 13th ACC win. Terquavion Smith scored 22 points and made five 3s to lead N.C. State (11-18, 4-15).