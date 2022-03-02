Valencia ends Athletic’s run, returns to Copa del Rey final

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Valencia has prevented Athletic Bilbao from reaching its third straight Copa del Rey final with a 1-0 win in the second leg of the semifinals. Gonçalo Guedes scored a first-half winner as Valencia advanced 2-1 on aggregate to make it to its second Copa final in four seasons after winning its eighth title in 2019. The other semifinal will be played Thursday between Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano in Sevilla.