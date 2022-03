EMMITSBURG, Md. — Jalen Benjamin had 16 points as fourth-seeded Mount St. Mary’s romped past fifth-seeded St. Francis (N.Y.) 78-48 in the Northeast Conference tournament quarterfinals. Mezie Offurum and Nana Opoku added 15 points each for the Mountaineers on Wednesday night. Rob Higgins led the Terriers with 12 points.