Daniels takes G League route to prepare for NBA career

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Dyson Daniels is among the players seeking to get to the NBA by taking a route that doesn’t include a stop over in college basketball. The 6-foot-6 Australian teenager is playing in the G League program designed to develop elite prospects. He is ranked No. 12 on ESPN’s list of top NBA draft prospects. Daniels is joined on the G League Ignite team by wing MarJon Beauchamp and shooting guard Jaden Hardy. There’s also point guard Jean Montero playing in the new Overtime Elite program offering another path for preps-to-pros hopefuls. The three players are ranked in the top 25 of ESPN’s draft list.