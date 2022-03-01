The Beard is here: Philly hype for James Harden’s home debut

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — James Harden is set to make his home debut with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden will be in the starting lineup when the 76ers play the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Harden was the last Sixer off the court after practice Tuesday. He shared laughs with All-Star center Joel Embiid and jammed to music during shooting drills with assistant coach Sam Cassell. Harden seems recovered from the left hamstring issue that sidelined him his final games in Brooklyn and his first games in Philadelphia.