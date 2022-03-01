NBC News, known for TV, makes aggressive podcasting push

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Projects on Title IX, British Royalty and internet conspiracy theories are coming up in the next few months as part of NBC News’ aggressive moves into podcasts. The network news division was ranked in Podtrac’s top five most successful podcast publishers last year, ahead of any other organization that is known primarily for television news. NBC’s podcast unit began with two people in 2018 and has expanded to more than a dozen. Rachel Maddow’s “Bag Man” about former Vice President Spiro Agnew was an early success and is being made into a movie. Maddow is taking a hiatus from her weeknight show on MSNBC to work on that project and another podcast.