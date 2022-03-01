Hokies’ Kitley, Wolfpack’s Moore headline ACC women’s honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley and North Carolina State coach Wes Moore headlined the list of Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball honors. Kitley was named league player of the year after ranking second in the league in both scoring and rebounding. She is the first Virginia Tech player to claim that honor. Moore was named coach of the year after leading the third-ranked Wolfpack to the program’s first regular-season title since 1990. Fourth-ranked Louisville was the only school with two all-ACC first-team picks. The league released its annual honors Tuesday, the day before the start of the ACC Tournament.