Schalke jerseys in demand as club drops Russian sponsor

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Sporting sanctions against Russia have led to a run on soccer jerseys in the city of Gelsenkirchen. Demand for shirts of German club Schalke have gone up on the same day the second-division team dropped Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom as its main sponsor. Fans have been scrambling to buy a version of the shirt without the Gazprom name and logo on it. The German club has appealed to its fans for patience. Schalke says it is ending its long-standing sponsorship deal with the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom. The club previously expressed “great concern” over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and on Saturday the team wore jerseys with “Schalke 04” on the front.