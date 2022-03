BALTIMORE (AP) — Lagio Grantsaan tossed in 19 points, De’Torrion Ware scored 17 and Morgan State rolled to an 82-48 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore. Malik Miller added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (11-13, 6-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Da’Shawn Phillip had 10 points for the Hawks (10-14, 5-8).