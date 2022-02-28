British boxing body looks into scoring in world title fight

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — British boxing authorities are investigating the scoring of a world title fight that saw Scottish fighter Josh Taylor retain his light-welterweight belts in a split-decision victory. English challenger Jack Catterall outboxed Taylor and landed more successful punches than his rival in Saturday’s bout. Two of the three judges still scored in favor of the champion who was fighting in his home country. The British Boxing Board of Control says it “will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly.” Catterall’s trainer described the scoring as “disgusting” and said his previously unbeaten fighter was “robbed.” It was Taylor’s first defense of his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts.