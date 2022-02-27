Pool, Ustby lead No. 18 North Carolina’s rout of Duke 74-46

CHAPEL HILL,N.C. (AP) — Anya Poole and Alyssa Ustby scored 15 points each and No. 18 North Carolina defeated Duke 74-46. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 14 points for the Tar Heels and Carlie Littlefield added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ustby had eight rebounds. Deja Kelly, North Carolina’s leading scorer at 16.3 ppg, had two points on 1-for-13 shooting. Celeste Taylor had 14 points and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 11 for the Blue Devils. The Tar Heels doubled Duke’s scoring output in each of the first three quarters and led 56-26 heading to the fourth.