ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alexandre Pato had a go-ahead goal and Pedro Gallese made five saves to lead Orlando City to a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal in a Major League Soccer opener. Pato’s first MLS goal came in the 49th minute and put Orlando up 1-0. Ruan had an assist on the goal. Benji Michel added a goal 10 minutes later to cap the scoring.