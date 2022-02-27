No. 21 Iowa shares Big Ten title with win over Michigan.

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 11 assists and No. 21 Iowa clinched a share of the Big Ten championship with a 104-80 win over No. 6 Michigan. It’s the first conference regular-season title for the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4 Big Ten) since 2008, who shared the championship with Ohio State. Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.1 points per game, had a career-high 46 points against the Wolverines in a 98-90 loss on February 6. She was just as effective in this game, hitting 11 of 18 shots from the field, including 8 of 11 in 3-pointers.