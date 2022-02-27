No. 1 South Carolina women pull away from Mississippi, 71-57

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Destanni Henderson tied her career high with 23 points and Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a 71-57 win over Mississippi in the regular-season finale for both teams. Boston extended her Southeastern Conference record streak of double-doubles to 21. The Gamecocks had already clinched the regular-season title and No. 1 seed entering the league tournament in Nashville. They found themselves in a tight game until a dominant closing stretch against the Rebels, who had won four straight. Shakira Austin led Ole Miss with 20 points.