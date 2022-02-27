Johnson, Jackson-Davis lead Indiana past Minnesota 84-79

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 24 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis added 14 points and Indiana held off a late Minnesota rally, defeating the Golden Gophers 84-79. The Golden Gophers fought back after a poor start to the second half. A 16-2 run in which they made all six of their shots brought them within 74-67 near the 3-minute mark. Indiana did not score a field goal in the final 3:30 but converted 10 free throws in 13 attempts. The Hoosiers finished 14 of 20 from the line. Payton Willis scored 28 points and made 7 of 14 3-pointers for Minnesota.