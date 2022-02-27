Frank scores 26, Mizzou women upset No. 15 Florida 78-73

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hayley Frank scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Missouri to a 78-73 upset of No. 15 Florida to close the regular season. Izzy Higginbottom added 15 off the bench for the for the Tigers and Mama Dembele scored 13. The Tigers scored their last 12 points from the foul line, starting with Frank’s three-point play, with 2:22 to play that made it 67-57, on 15 attempts. Higginbottom was 8 for 8 and Dembele, a 59% shooter, 9 of 10 as Missouri went 14 of 17 in the fourth quarter and 25 of 29 for the game. Jordyn Merritt had all of her career-high 23 points in the second half while KiKi Smith had 13 of her 15 in the fourth quarter for the Gators.