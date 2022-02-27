Embiid has 37, Harden a triple-double as 76ers beat Knicks

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Sixers made it two straight wins with their new duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden, beating the New York Knicks 125-109. Embiid scored 37 points and made a career and NBA season-high 23 free throws, and Harden had 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. The 76ers made 39 free throws, most in the NBA this season. Almost all their work to break open a close game midway through the fourth quarter came from the line. Embiid finished 23 of 27 on free throws and the NBA’s leading scorer added nine rebounds. Harden added five steals and matched his season best in assists.