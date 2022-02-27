Early madness: Top 6 teams lose on same day for 1st time

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

The madness arrived early this year. An unpredictable college basketball season took an unprecedented turn Saturday when the top six teams and seven of the top 10 teams lost. Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas and Kentucky all went down. That marked the first time since The Associated Press began compiling a ranking during the 1948-1949 season that the top six teams lost on the same day. No. 9 Texas Tech also lost to set another record for most top-10 teams losing in one day. Only No. 7 Duke and No. 10 Baylor won, the Bears over the fifth-ranked Jayhawks. No. 8 Villanova avoided the carnage by default — the Wildcats don’t play again until Tuesday.