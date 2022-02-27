Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:07 PM

Cunane, No. 3 Wolfpack survive 68-66 at No. 23 Virginia Tech

KION 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 22 points and No. 3 North Carolina State secured the top overall seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament with a 68-66 victory at No. 23 Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack led almost throughout after outscoring the Hokies 23-12 in the first period and closed the regular season with seven straight wins to break a tie with No. 4 Louisville. Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with 18 points. Virginia Tech, which pulled even with 1:20 left before Cunane’s turnaround restored the NC. State lead with 53 seconds left, was seeking it first top four seed in the ACC Tournament.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content