Connor scores twice, Jets beat Coyotes to end 4-game skid

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets broke a four-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Adam Lowry, Evgeny Svechnikov and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, who rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the third period. Nick Ritchie, Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes, who had won two of three. Ritchie added an assist in his second game with Arizona after being acquired from Toronto nine days ago. Eric Comrie made 27 saves in his first start since Feb. 17. He’s made three starts in Winnipeg’s last 26 games, and the Jets have won all three.