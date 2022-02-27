Cockburn, Plummer help No. 15 Illinois beat Michigan 93-85

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points and Alfonso Plummer had 26, helping No. 15 Illinois beat Michigan 93-85. The Fighting Illini led by 15 midway through the second half before Michigan rallied within two points down the stretch. Illinois improved to 20-8. DeVante’ Jones scored a season-high 25 points for the Wolverines, who fell to 15-12. Michigan was without suspended coach Juwan Howard, who missed the second of five games for hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach a week ago. Phil Martelli again filled in for Howard.