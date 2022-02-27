Brissett, Pacers hot from long range, beat Celtics 128-107

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oshae Brissett scored 27 points and Buddy Hield had 11 of his 21 points during the final eight minutes to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Boston Celtics 128-107. The Pacers won for the second time in 10 games and beat their second Eastern Conference foe since Dec. 17. Jayson Tatum finished with 24 points and Jaylen Brown scored 23 as the Celtics’ seven-game road winning streak ended. Boston never led after giving up five straight 3s in the second quarter.