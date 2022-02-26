Young regroups with 41 points as Hawks top Raptors, 127-100

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young returned to his All-Star form by scoring 41 points and the Atlanta Hawks rode a dominant third period to a 127-100 win over the Toronto Raptors. All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 24 points and nine assists. Precious Achiuwa added a season-high 21 points. Young made only 3 of 17 shots from the field in Atlanta’s 112-108 loss at Chicago on Thursday night, his first game after starting in the All-Star Game. Onyeka Okongwu matched his season high with 17 points for Atlanta. The Hawks outscored Toronto 38-16 in the decisive third period.