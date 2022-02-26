Williams scores 28, No. 7 Duke beats Syracuse 97-72

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Williams scored a season-high 28 points, Paolo Banchero had 21 and AJ Griffin added 20 as No. 7 Duke raced to a daunting early lead and beat Syracuse 97-72. It was the final regular-season meeting between the two winningest coaches in Division I history — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,195) and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (997). Duke is closing in on its first ACC regular-season championship since 2010. Banchero also had nine assists and Williams had 12 rebounds. Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse with 23 points. Syracuse honored Krzyzewski, who is retiring after the season.