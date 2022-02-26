Ukraine invasion puts Russia’s elite sports status at risk

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

The invasion of Ukraine could further undermine Russia’s status as an elite sports dynasty, which already has been weakened by deception and doping scandals but often punished only by a tepid pushback from international sports bodies. A number of federations, including skiing, curling and Formula 1, pulled premier events out of Russia following the invasion. A further reckoning could impact both Russia’s ability to host events domestically and dominate them abroad. That would deliver a financial and psychological blow and undercut the image cultivated by President Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin leaders of a prosperous country fortified by strong athletes.