TCU boosts NCAA hopes with 69-66 upset of No. 9 Texas Tech

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles scored 26 points, Xavier Cork dunked for the go-ahead bucket late and TCU boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes by rallying for a 69-66 upset of No. 9 Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs trailed by 11 points early in the second half and went ahead for the first time after the break on a 3-pointer by Francisco Farabello for a 61-60 lead. TCU was coming off a loss to 20th-ranked Texas but won the second of four consecutive games against ranked opponents. Bryson Williams scored 21 points for the Red Raiders.

Associated Press

