Spain’s Martinez and Argentina’s Baez reach Chile Open final

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Fourth-seeded Pedro Martinez of Spain beat home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the Chile Open semifinals. His opponent in Sunday’s decider will be Argentina’s Sebastián Báez, who eliminated second-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Martinez will play his second professional final. He lost last year’s Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament. Báez is also looking or his first professional title.