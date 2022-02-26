Notre Dame beats Georgia Tech 90-56, clinches top-4 ACC seed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 17 points, Blake Wesley added 15 and Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 90-56. Prentiss Hubb had 13 points and six assists for Notre Dame (21-8, 14-4 ACC). The Fighting Irish clinched at least a top-4 seed — and an automatic berth into the quarterfinals — in next month’s conference tournament. Goodwin scored nine points before Trey Wertz hit a 3-pointer to give Notre Dame a 16-6 lead less than 6 minutes into the game. Goodwin hit back-to-back 3s and Wesley added a layup before Goodwin made a layup to cap a 10-0 run that made it 38-19 and the Fighting Irish led by double figures the rest of the way. .Jordan Usher led Georgia Tech (11-18, 4-14) with 16 points