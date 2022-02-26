No. 13 Wisconsin edges Rutgers 66-61, takes Big Ten lead

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 13 Wisconsin took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference with a 66-61 victory over Rutgers. Brad Davison added 14 points, Chucky Hepburn had 13 and Tyler Wahl had 11 as the Badgers opened a game lead in the conference over No. 4 Purdue, which lost to Michigan State earlier in the day. Wisconsin will play at Purdue on Tuesday. Geo Baker had 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Rutgers.