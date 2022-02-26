Michigan State snaps slump with 68-65 win over No. 4 Purdue

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, lifting Michigan State to a 68-65 win over No. 4 Purdue. The Spartans gave Tom Izzo his 662nd victory, matching Bob Knight’s total at Indiana for the record by a coach at a Big Ten school. The Boilermakers had won three straight and nine of 10 overall. Purdue’s Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points. Jaden Ivey had 16 points, and Trevion Williams added 11 points. Michigan State’s Gabe Brown had 13 points.