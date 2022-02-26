Matt Hagan has quickest NHRA Funny Car pass in 4 years

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Hagan made the quickest Funny Car run in four years Saturday, giving the new Tony Stewart Racing NHRA team its first No. 1 qualifier and setting the track record to close out qualifying at the NHRA Arizona Nationals. Hagan had a 3.823-second run at 333.41 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, grabbing his first No. 1 spot of the season and the 44th of his career. He surpassed Courtney Force for the quickest run ever at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. Doug Kalitta took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel and Kyle Koretsky was fastest in Pro Stock. The 57-year-old Kalitta had his first No. 1 qualifier since 2019 and 51st overall with his Friday pass of 3.656 at 329.58.