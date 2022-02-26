Lockout Limbo: Judge, Sale, others find fields to stay loose

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Caught in lockout limbo, Yankees star Aaron Judge, Red Sox ace Chris Sale, Braves slugger Adam Duvall and other players are doing their best to stay loose. So instead of playing on perfect diamonds in spring training games that had been set to start this weekend, they’ve taken to open fields all over. There were players at one spring park — Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole and Francisco Lindor were among those this week at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, home of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins, for negotiations with owners. Otherwise, the complexes are shut for the pros. So as the Major League Baseball lockout reached its 87th day Saturday, players are finding their own places to break out the bats and balls.