Knicks’ Quentin Grimes out at least 2 weeks with knee injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes will miss at least two weeks with a right knee injury. Grimes was hurt Friday night in a 115-100 loss to Miami after it appeared he banged knees with another player along the baseline. The Knicks said the injury was a subluxation of his right patella. The Knicks said Saturday that the guard would be re-evaluated in two weeks. The first-round pick has averaged 6.3 points in 40 games, including six starts. He likely would have been in line to have his playing time increased late in the season.