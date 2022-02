PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. tossed in 18 points to propel Grand Canyon to a 67-41 victory over Sam Houston. Chance McMillian added 15 points for the Antelopes (20-7, 10-5 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan totaled 11 points and 12 rebounds. Savion Flagg had seven rebounds for the Bearkats (17-13, 12-5).