Allen scores 26, No. 20 Texas beats West Virginia 82-81

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 15 of his season-high 26 points over the final 10 minutes, and No. 20 Texas edged West Virginia 82-81 on Saturday. Marcus Carr had 15 points for the Longhorns, and Jase Febres scored a season-high 14. Texas trailed by 10 midway through the second half, but it rallied in time to earn its second straight win and improve to 4-6 on the road. Malik Curry scored a season-high 27 points for West Virginia. Taz Sherman added 13 points and Gabe Osabuohien had 12.