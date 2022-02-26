Adebayo scores 36 points, Heat top Popovich, Spurs 133-129

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 36 points, Tyler Herro added 27 off the bench and the Miami Heat rallied from an early 16-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-129 on Saturday night. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points in 30 minutes for Miami, which improved the Eastern Conference’s best record to 40-21. Butler didn’t play in the fourth quarter. Kyle Lowry had maybe the biggest shot of the night, a 3-pointer with 1:37 left to put Miami up by seven. The Heat win kept Spurs coach Gregg Popovich at 1,334 regular-season wins in his career, meaning he remained one victory behind Don Nelson — one of his former bosses — on the NBA’s all-time list.