McCollum continues scoring spree, Pelicans top Suns 117-102

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — CJ McCollum continued his scorching start with New Orleans, scoring 32 points to help the Pelicans beat the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns 117-102 on Friday night. McCollum is averaging about 30 points over six games since joining the Pelicans in a trade from his longtime home in Portland. The 6-foot-3 guard made 11 of 18 shots from the field. Brandon Ingram added 28 points for the Pelicans, and Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 17 rebounds. It was a rare loss for the Suns, who are still adjusting to life without injured All-Star point guard Chris Paul. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 30 points. The Suns had won eight straight and 19 of 20.