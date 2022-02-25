IOC urges sports bodies to cancel events in Russia, Belarus

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has urged sports bodies to cancel or move all events they plan to hold in Russia and Belarus and stop using the countries’ flags and national anthems. The request from the Olympic body came after UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to suburban Paris and after the governing body of skiing and Formula One pulled upcoming races from Russia. Volleyball and shooting both have world championships scheduled to be held in Russia. There is also a World Cup qualifying playoff match against Poland scheduled for March 24 in Moscow.