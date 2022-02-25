Haas drops Russian sponsorship at F1 testing

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — American-owned F1 team Haas dropped the sponsorship of Russian company Uralkali on its car on the final day of preseason testing in Barcelona where Mercedes and Red Bull were the fastest in action. Haas’ driving lineup includes Nikita Mazepin. He is the only Russian driver on the Formula One grid this season. Its decision to drop the sponsor came a day after four-time champion Sebastian Vettel said he would not race at the Russian Grand Prix in September because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. George Russell was fastest early in the morning session with Mercedes, ahead of the Red Bull of defending world champion Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.