Dach gets tiebreaking goal as Blackhawks beat Devils 8-5

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Kirby Dach snapped a tie in the third period and Patrick Kane had three goals and an assist, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New Jersey Devils 8-5. Brandon Hagel also scored three times for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row and seven of nine overall. Alex DeBrincat and Seth Jones each had three assists, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves in his return from a right hand injury that had kept him out since Jan. 22. Jesper Bratt scored twice for New Jersey for the second straight game. Jack Hughes and Jonas Siegenthaler each had a goal and two assists, and Yegor Sharangovich also scored.