ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Cameron Norrie has extended his hot streak in February with an upset win over Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the Mexican Open final where he´ll play either Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev. After losing all four of his matches in January, Norrie is 10-1 in February and arrived in Mexico after winning the third ATP Tour title of his career at Delray Beach.