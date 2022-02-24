NC State reaches new contract for Doeren through 2026

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has reached a new contract agreement with football coach Dave Doeren that runs through 2026 and pays $5 million per year. The school also announced new deals for all 10 assistant coaches. It follows the Wolfpack’s 9-3 season, marking the fourth time in five seasons the program won at least eight games. Doeren’s deal includes $2.5 million in salary and another $2.5 million in additional compensation annually, as well as performance bonuses. Doeren is entering his 10th season in Raleigh as the second-winningest coach in program history at 64-49.