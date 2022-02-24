McLaren fast again as Ricciardo leads F1 test in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — McLaren has continued to show its strength in Formula One preseason testing on a day when four-time champion Sebastian Vettel said he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix in September because of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Vettel says the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association will discuss the issue. F1 says it is “closely watching” developments. Daniel Ricciardo followed Lando Norris’ success with McLaren a day earlier and was fastest in the morning session. Ferrari stayed close with Carlos Sainz second fastest.