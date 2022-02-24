Kitley, Shepherd lift No. 23 Virginia Tech women past Miami

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double and No. 23 Virginia Tech pulled out a 70-63 win over Miami. Aisha Sheppard, honored before the game after becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer, added 16 points for the Hokies, giving her 1,808. She also had three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, pushing her ACC record to 387. She passed Louisville legend Asia Durr last week. Kelsey Marshall scored 21 points for the Hurricanes, who had their four-game winning streak snapped and lost their fifth-straight in the series. Destiny Harden added 13 points.