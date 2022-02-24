FIFA suspends Zimbabwe, Kenya over government interference

By ENOCK MUCHINJO

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — FIFA has suspended Zimbabwe and Kenya from international competitions for government interference in their national soccer bodies. Zimbabwe was banned after its government-run Sports and Recreation Commission refused to relinquish control of the Zimbabwe Football Association and reinstate the federation’s leadership. ZIFA officials were removed from office in November on allegations of corruption. Kenya was banned after its sports ministry also removed the soccer federation’s leaders and accused them of corruption. Kenyan soccer president Nick Mwendwa is facing criminal charges. It means Zimbabwe and Kenya national teams and clubs can’t play in any international competitions. Funds from FIFA are also cut off.