F1 drivers optimistic that new cars will improve racing

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

Formula One drivers gave mostly positive reviews of the series’ new generation of cars after the first few days of preseason testing. F1 implemented major changes to try to allow cars to run closer to each other and increase the numbers of overtakes on the track. Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were among the drivers saying the changes apparently will make it easier for cars to run faster while trailing. The new cars also have shown great handling on high-speed corners compared to the old ones despite being considerably heavier.